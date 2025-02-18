Liberia: Majority Bloc Uses Drill to Forcefully Open Rep. Kolubah's Vehicle

18 February 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — In a dramatic and unprecedented scene, officers of the Liberia National Police, acting on the orders of Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon, the Majority Bloc-declared Speaker, used a drill to forcefully open the vehicle of Rep. Yekeh Kolubah.

The incident occurred after Rep. Kolubah parked his vehicle in the officially designated parking space of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The space has traditionally been used by Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, but it has become a point of contention since Koon was controversially declared Speaker by the Majority Bloc.

Rep. Kolubah, a staunch supporter of Speaker Koffa, has openly rejected Koon's claim to the speakership. In an apparent act of defiance, he deliberately parked his vehicle in the Speaker's reserved spot, signaling his refusal to recognize Koon's authority.

Angered by Kolubah's action, Koon ordered the police to remove the vehicle. To carry out the directive, the police used a drill to unlock the car, drawing sharp criticism from lawmakers opposed to Koon's leadership.

Rule of Law Caucus Condemns Koon's Actions

The Rule of Law Caucus, composed of lawmakers who support Speaker Koffa, swiftly condemned Koon's decision to use force, describing it as a dangerous precedent for handling disputes in the House of Representatives.

The ongoing power struggle within the House has deepened divisions, with the Majority Bloc--backed by Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah--continuing to assert control over legislative proceedings, while the Minority Bloc, now known as the Rule of Law Caucus, maintains that Koon's leadership is illegitimate.

Their position was reinforced by recent comments from Associate Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, who described the actions of the Majority Bloc as ultra vires--beyond their legal authority. The Rule of Law Caucus has since renewed its call for Koon and his supporters to step aside and allow Speaker Koffa to preside over legislative sessions in accordance with established procedures.

The dramatic events at the Capitol serve as yet another indication that the leadership crisis in the House of Representatives remains far from resolution.

