Liberia: UL Celebrates 74th Founder's Day

-With a call to reform academic curriculum

A call emerges here to reform the curriculum of the University of Liberia to address society's and global challenges.

Renowned Liberian historian and Director of the Center for Diaspora and Migration Studies, Dr. William Ezra Allen, urges the President of the University of Liberia and support staff to redevelop and reposition the institutional curriculum to address societal and global challenges.

The University of Liberia celebrated its 74th Founder's Day on Monday, February 17, 2025, in the UL Auditorium at the Capitol Hill Campus. The program, which brought together academicians and intellectuals, was themed "The Future Starts Now."

It was characterized by a panel discussion moderated by Inez Reeves Soko, featuring Assistant Professor of Law, Cllr. Kwame Clement, Assistant Professor Dr. Sonnie Rose Kesselly-Gborie, and Ms. Jessica A. Morris shared thoughts on the foundational topic: "The future starts now."

The University of Liberia was founded in 1951 as a transformation of Liberia College, which was established in 1862. The transition was made to meet the nation's needs for a more comprehensive curriculum. The UL is a public institution that is mainly funded by the Government of Liberia.

The Founder's Day serves as a moment of reflection on the University's journey and its contributions to the Liberian society. It is an opportunity to celebrate the institution's achievements, honor its legacy, and reaffirm its commitment to education and national development.

Dr. Allen suggests that it's time that the country's highest institution of learning should be repositioned to address the growing challenges of the pandemic and finance, among others.

"As we celebrate this day, I want us to understand what our roots are. However, to help promote programs and services, there are demands to add to our curriculum to address local and global challenges. So, it's time for the University of Liberia to work on its curriculum to address pandemics or deadly diseases.

He urges, " We saw what happened and our experience with the Coronavirus and Ebola; therefore, it's time that we address the global challenge."

Speaking via the Internet from the United States of America, the newly appointed President of the UL, Dr. Layli Maparyan, expressed appreciation and gratitude over the Founder's Day celebration while describing it as a moment to reflect and contribute to national development.

However, she assures the gathering that the University of Liberia will continue to work to ensure that the capacity of Liberians are strengthened through research and other academic activities to contribute to the growth and development of the country.