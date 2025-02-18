Liberia: Moj Trades Blames in Rep. Bility's Son Release

The sudden release of a lawmaker's son facing charges over illegal possession of firearm and drugs raises concern here.

--The Ministry of Justice has begun trading and shifting blame over the controversial release of Nimba County Representative Musa Bility's son, Peach Bility, who was recently charged with multiple non-billable crimes.

The Ministry of Justice, in a press release attached with the order of release from Criminal Court "C" under the signature of Jutonu Y. Kollie, Director of Press and Public Affairs, accused the Judge of Criminal Court "C" of ordering the release of Mr. Bility's son from the Monrovia Central Prison, while terming allegations against the Ministry as false and incorrect.

"Defendant Peach Bility was released from the Monrovia Central Prison on November 15, 2024, upon the orders of His Honor, A. Blamo Dixon, Resident Circuit Judge, Criminal Court "C." Hereto attached is a copy of the Release from Criminal Court "C." The Ministry of Justice kindly requests the public to please engage the Ministry of Justice on events and the Ministry will endeavor to provide them with adequate and transparent explanations" the release concluded.

Representative Bility's son, Peach Bility, was arrested in March 2024 by the Liberian Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) at Miami Beach with illegal drugs and firearms. Authorities discovered 21.4 grams of Kush, 500 grams of Marijuana, a single-barrel gun, an orange-colored firearm, and a black pistol with ammunition.

He was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and sale and distribution of illegal drugs, both of which are non-boilable offenses under Liberian Law.

However, in December 2024, credible reports emerged that Rep. Bility had visited his son's prison cell in Monrovia. Shortly after his visit, Peach Bility was mysteriously released without appearing before a court for trial even though the crimes he committed were non-bailable. Circumstances surrounding his release have raised serious concerns about Liberia's justice system's integrity, independence, and fairness.

While many individuals accused of lesser crimes remain detained in overcrowded prisons, Peach Bility has been seen in Kakata City, Margibi County, reportedly en route to Nimba County. Witnesses claim he was driving a vehicle belonging to his father's foundation, marking a stark contrast to his previous status as an accused drug dealer.

With drug addiction and trafficking wreaking havoc on communities across Liberia, the abrupt release of Representative Bility's son has fueled debates whether the law is applied equally. The case highlights the ongoing struggle between justice and privilege, leaving many questioning the government's commitment to the fight against drugs.