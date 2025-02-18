West Africa: Liberia Reaffirms Commitment to Integrate Gender Equality in Its Foreign Policy

The government of Liberia has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to Integrating gender equality and women's empowerment in its Foreign Policy and governance frameworks.

Tuesday, February 18, 2025/ Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti reaffirmed the country's commitment during the first-ever high-level side event on feminist foreign policies (FFP) during the 38th session of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The event, titled "Gender Equality in Foreign Policies: Relevance of Feminist Foreign Policies in Africa," brought together ministers, civil society actors, academia, development partners, and feminist movements to explore how African feminist principles can transform governance, peace, and socio-economic development across the continent.

The event highlighted Liberia's historic milestones, including the election of Africa's first female president, the appointment of the first woman to the UN Security Council, and its participation in global advocacy as a member of the FFP+ Group in New York.

As a trailblazer in gender-responsive governance, Liberia showcased its ongoing efforts to integrate feminist principles into its foreign policy and governance frameworks. It is poised to become one of the first African nations to adopt a Feminist Foreign Policy, setting a powerful example for the continent.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, opened the event by emphasizing the transformative power of gender equality in foreign policies.

"Liberia is committed to advancing Gender Equality in Foreign Policy, as true gender equality demands full, fair, and inclusive transformation," she stated

She called for the equal and meaningful representation of women in all spaces, underscoring Liberia's leadership in championing feminist principles on the global stage.

Also, Dr. Kayitesi Jeanne Flora, Head of Division, Gender Policy at the African Union Commission, reiterated the African Union's commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment as key aspirations of Agenda 2063.

She emphasized the importance of gender-responsive policies in achieving the continent's development goals and lauded Liberia's efforts to lead by example.

Additionally, Mr. Houinato Maxime, Regional Director of UN Women for West and Central Africa, underscored the significance of 2025 as a pivotal year for advancing gender equality.

He highlighted findings from the recently concluded analysis of B+30 national reports, in which he revealed that nearly 25% of member states have integrated gender-responsive measures into their foreign policies.

"This approach is seen as a pathway to mainstreaming gender equality and promoting the rights of women and girls through bilateral and multilateral engagements."

Mr. Houinato also emphasized the critical role of gender-responsive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in fostering inclusive economic growth and development.

"It is imperative to integrate gender considerations in investment policies to drive inclusive and equitable growth," he stated, stressing the need for investment policies that actively promote women's empowerment.

Speaking on behalf of development partners, France shared its journey toward adopting its Feminist Diplomacy Strategy in 2019.

The representative highlighted gender as 'THE' priority and a key element in diplomacy, further noting that France's experience demonstrated how feminist principles can be integrated into foreign policy to promote gender equality and women's rights globally.

The event took place at a critical juncture, with five years remaining to deliver on the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 on gender equality.

It also occurred in the 25th year since the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security and 30 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

The side event culminated in actionable recommendations to advance gender equality and feminist governance, including a commitment for all stakeholders to collaborate closely with the Government of Liberia in making feminist foreign policy a reality and a strategy for transformative change.

It also includes A call for the establishment of a Group of Friends of Gender Equality at the African Union level to advance gender-responsive foreign policies.

Continued consultations at regional and national levels to ensure Liberia's journey considers contexts at all levels, including the critical role of funding research and generation of data, including documentation of African knowledge to increase the evidence base for gender responsive foreign policies.

However, Liberia's commitment to integrating gender equality in its foreign policy aligns with its national development priorities, including the National Development Plan (2024-2026) ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and the revised National Gender Policy.

As Liberia continues its journey toward gender equality, it remains steadfast in its commitment to building a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous future for all.

Meanwhile, the side event marked a pivotal moment in advancing transformative governance in Africa, demonstrating Liberia's resolve to lead by example on the global stage.