Liberia: Bong County - Citizens Sign MOU With Local Govt.

Citizens from across Huiren Mining Company affected areas in District #3 have officially signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with local government representatives and the mining company after years of contentious negotiations.

Tuesday, February 18, 2025/ The signing ceremony, which took place on Sunday, February 16, 2025, marks the end of a long-standing dispute over environmental concerns, land rights, and the economic impact of mining operations in the area.

For years, the citizens, led by local advocacy groups, have voiced concerns about the adverse effects of mining on their livelihoods, health, and the surrounding environment.

Despite numerous protests and calls for action, previous attempts at dialogue had faltered, with both sides unable to reach a consensus.

The new MoU outlines several key provisions aimed at addressing the grievances of the affected citizens. Among them are stronger environmental protections, including regular monitoring, communication, and dispute resolution, economic benefits, social responsibility, and community empowerment, as well as the creation of a community fund to help support local development projects.

In a statement following the signing, the District's Representative J Marvin Cole and Bong County Superintendent Loleyah Norris expressed optimism.

They hailed the MoU as a positive step in resolving the conflict. Rep. Cole and Superintendent Norris said the new MoU represents a new era of collaboration between the affected community, businesses, and government, describing it as a model of how residents of the community can move forward in harmony while addressing the challenges posed by mining operations.

The duo also called on the mining company to ensure that the promises outlined in the MoU are carried out effectively and lead to tangible benefits for the people they serve.

Rep. J Marvin Cole and Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris statements were echoed by many in the district, who have long awaited a resolution to the challenges they have faced, as residents, and advocacy groups expressed their gratitude and optimism, hopeful that the MoU will lead to a brighter future for Jorpolu Clan.

In the MOU, the Huiren mining company agreed to repair damaged pumps at the cost of not more than $500USD, including the following:

That the company construct seven hand pumps within the affected community in Jorpolu Clan.

That the company will complete the unfinished school building in Garmue town and further renovate the existing school to ensure the damage to the roof and other damages to the building are repaired.

That the company will empower 70 percent of its casual labor force from the affected communities and three top positions in the company including: Community Liaison, an Assistant Human Resource officer and Assistant Administrative manager; provided qualified persons are available and willing to perform the work and or task so advertised.

The company agreed to make $5,500.00 USD (Five Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars) available to the affected communities every five months beginning April 1, 2025 as part of its social corporate responsibilities.

That the money will be placed in an account belonging to the affected communities and will be supervised by a committee established by the affected communities yet that when a project is decided to be undertaken authorities of Electoral District Three to include the Commissioner, and chiefs shall approve such projects with the consent of the Superintendent or a person designated by the Superintendent.

The affected communities have hereby agreed and mandated the immediate establishment of an account in a bank of their choosing and hereby also select the following persons to be signatories to the affected communities of Huiren Mining Company's account. The Superintendent of Bong County, District Three Commissioner, Mr. Moses K. Kotogboe, and Mr. Otto S. Dunbar.

No withdrawal will be made from said account without the consent and or approval of the Superintendent, but upon agreement of three signatories, including or not including the Superintendent, a withdrawal shall be approved and made for the purpose of undertaking an approved project or projects.

As citizens and stakeholders celebrate the milestone, many remain cautious, understanding that the true test of the MoU's success will lie in its implementation.

However, for now, the renewed sense of hope and cooperation has sparked optimism that years of tension and division may finally give way to a more sustainable and mutually beneficial future for the region. Edited by Othello B. Garblah.