Liberia: SUP Demands Justice for Student Lovette Tamba's Death At JFK

Students of the University of Liberia are protesting the death of one of their colleagues in hospital.

The campus-based Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) of the University of |University demanding justice in the death of Lovette Tamba at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital (JFK). SUP is calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The late Lovette Tamba, a student of the University of Liberia, tragically passed away due to alleged medical malpractice at the JFK Maternity Hospital on January 14, 2025.

The incident raises serious concerns here about healthcare practices and the quality of medical care provided at the hospital.

Miss Tamba, 32 years old and 26 weeks pregnant, went to the John F. Kennedy Hospital to seek medical help for stomach pain on January 9, 2025. Unfortunately, her visit turned into a tragic incident, as she reportedly passed away due to alleged medical malpractice days later on January 14, 2025.

It is deeply troubling to hear that Dr. Gonkernue Nuahn, a renowned anesthesiologist at JFK, and other medical staff involved in the treatment of Miss Lovette Tamba continue their duties without facing any immediate consequences or suspension.

The gathering of students at the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDA) headquarters in Monrovia on February 17, 2025, marked a significant development in the push for justice for Lovette Tamba's death.

Odecious Mulbah, Secretary General of SUP, explains, "Since this unfortunate incident, there has not been any outcome despite the family's efforts to contact Dr. Benetta Collins Andrews, Chairperson of the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) as well as JFK demanding an investigation and justice for comrade Tamba".

According to him, SUP sees the constant delay in responding to this situation as deliberate and intended to protect particular individuals.

Mulbah said SUP remains the moral voice of students and the masses of the people, thus giving the government and JFK authority 72 hours to speedily respond to inquiries on the progress of the ongoing investigation or risk unspecified revolutionary actions.

People must account for their actions, and there should be definite measures taken against those responsible for acts that contravene the rights of others, he added.

"A speedy and autonomous investigation into the death of Lovette should not be consigned to the grave or mopped under the carpet; the Vanguard Party will pursue this to the final analysis."

The response from the Medical and Research Director, Joseph J. Colmah, is significant, as it underscores the LMDC's stance on the case. While he clarified that he is not the spokesperson for the entity, his statement that the LMDC takes Lovette Tamba's case as seriously as any other indicates that the council recognizes the gravity of the situation.

Colmah said "LMDC's Committee on Ethics and Grievance is actively working on the matter, and that the family of Lovette Tamba has been invited for engagement", providing some reassurance that an investigation is underway.

The involvement of Dr. Peter Coleman in leading the investigation is a key detail, as his oversight could provide credibility to the process.

Colmah emphasizes the thoroughness of the LMDC's approach to the investigation, outlining key steps such as document review, interviews, and interrogations of all parties involved, including caregivers at JFK and relevant consultants.

His assurance that the LMDC is doing everything possible to ensure justice prevails is a critical message, but for the public, the effectiveness of this investigation will depend on the transparency and speed with which these steps are carried out.