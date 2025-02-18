Liberia: Bong County - Rep. Kolleh Walks On Slippery Ground

18 February 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N. Khakie

-As citizens of his constituency reject his so-called medical outreach in District#2

Bong County Electoral District#2 Representative James M. Kolleh is walking on slippery ground in his constituency, as citizens of area reject his so-called medical outreach in the District.

Tuesday, February 18, 2025/ Rep. Kolleh recently boasted that he would establish mobile medical outreach in the District on February 15, 2025, which he said was intended to treat citizens with different medical needs.

On the contrary, citizens of District#2 abandoned the Lawmaker Mobil health site at the Nathaniel V. Massaquoi High School Campus in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Some citizens of Electoral District #2 have revealed that they're not happy with the way Rep. Kolleh is conducting himself in the Liberian parliament regarding the removal of Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa.

The citizens are calling for the Representative to be held accountable for his actions and to be more transparent and accountable in his leadership.

They also urged him to focus on delivering tangible development projects that will benefit the people of District #2.

