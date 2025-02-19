Tanzania: Lessons From the Arusha Declaration - Mviwata Reflects On the Struggle for Farmers and the Working Class

The Arusha Declaration, presented by Julius Nyerere in 1967, sought to dismantle neocolonial exploitation through socialism, people's democracy, and self-reliance.

February 5 marked the anniversary of the launch of the Arusha Declaration, an important document in Tanzania's and Africa's socialist history, introduced by Julius Nyerere in 1967. In commemoration of this historic event, Mtandao wa Vikundi vya Wakulima Tanzania (MVIWATA) and Pan Africanism Today (PAT) hosted a farmer-led political education session to deepen the understanding of the declaration's significance and the role of peasants in the struggle. The session, held both online and in person, was also broadcast on MVIWATA FM, allowing farmers across the country to listen and participate in the debate. It provided a platform for farmers, activists, and scholars to engage in a robust and insightful discussion on the relevance of the Arusha Declaration in today's struggles for agrarian and economic justice.

MVIWATA's Executive Director, Stephen Ruvuga, opened the meeting, which was facilitated by the Head of Programs, Theodora Pius, before handing it over to MVIWATA Chairperson, Apollo Chamwela. In his opening remarks, Chamwela contextualized the historical and political significance of the Arusha Declaration:

"The document launched by President Julius Nyerere aimed to give a new direction to the politics and the economy of Tanzania. One of the key by-products of that declaration was the emphasis on education, the well-being of the youth, self-reliance, and tackling inequality. The Arusha Declaration laid the foundation for villagization, which began by 1972, ensuring that people had access to government services. I recall the presence of collective shops, where as a child, I would be sent by my parents to purchase essentials. Today, as peasant farmers, it is vital that we reflect on the principles of the Arusha Declaration and its impact on our livelihoods."

Revisiting the history of Azimio la Arusha

Mwalimu Mwami, Tanzanian scholar, provided a historical overview of the Arusha Declaration, its founding principles, and the factors that led to its decline. He linked its sabotage to the economic challenges that persist today:

"Let us remember that Tanzania's economy was inherited from German and British colonial rule. When we gained independence in 1961, we still had a colonial economy. Although we achieved 'flag independence,' neocolonialism persisted. Our institutions were structured to sustain neocolonialism, and our leaders, too, became agents of this system. In a neocolonial economy, wealth is produced not to benefit Tanzanians but to serve the interests of imperialist forces in the Global North. Farmers are left to produce merely for survival, not for economic prosperity. Money has become the dominant force over human dignity."

Mwami further reiterated Nyerere's vision for a more equitable society:

"Nyerere foresaw the dangers of an emerging elite and rampant inequality, which is why he advocated for self-reliance and the Arusha Declaration. However, capitalism has since eroded the social fabric, education system, and governance structures. Without addressing the colonial economy, we will continue to struggle."

Mama Hortensia, a farmer who experienced the Ujamaa period, shared her lived experience:

"I come from a village where Ujamaa was practiced. In the 1980s, we had collective shops, engaged in cooperative agriculture, and even owned vehicles for community transport. We had strong leadership, and the village worked collectively to ensure everyone's well-being. Elder Phabian Malewa was one of our dedicated leaders who upheld these principles to our success."

The enduring legacy of the Arusha Declaration in contemporary struggles

Jonis Ghedi-Alasow, Coordinator of Pan Africanism Today, pointed out the aspirational nature of the Arusha Declaration:

"The Arusha Declaration was not just a beautifully written document; it was a commitment to continue the struggle for true independence. Nyerere had to fight for its adoption--it was not inevitable. The declaration was a stand against mere political independence; it was a demand for economic liberation. It sought to ensure that no person would exploit another, that socialism would be rooted in democracy, and that true independence would mean self-reliance."

He posed a critical question: "Why was this document sidelined?"

"The Arusha Declaration was meant to end exploitation and neocolonial dependence. However, a battle ensued over whether Tanzania would live by its principles or regress into colonial economic relations. External and internal forces sought to undermine it, leading to the rise of neoliberalism in the 1980s. Like many African countries, Tanzania succumbed to IMF and World Bank policies, rolling back the gains of the Arusha Declaration."

Despite this, Jonis affirmed the resilience of its spirit:

"The document is not dead. In the 1990s, Tanzanian farmers came together and formed MVIWATA at a time when neoliberalism was on the offensive. They refused to become slaves to imperialism and instead upheld the principles of the Arusha Declaration--socialism, democracy, and self-reliance. This spirit lives on among the people."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There was strong solidarity from various people's organizations. Mqapheli Bonono, the Deputy President of Abahlali baseMjondolo congratulated MVIWATA for its ongoing efforts in agroecology and emphasized the importance of continued solidarity in defending farmers' rights. Vuyo Toli, Head of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) Education Department reaffirmed the necessity of resisting capitalism.

"Our struggles are not finished. Economic justice and access to all basic amenities remain key battles. We must continue resisting capitalism and advocating for a pro-people economy."

A living guide for today

The webinar concluded with a reaffirmation of the importance of the Arusha Declaration in today's struggles. The participants stressed that the document remains relevant, not as a relic of the past but as a living guide for those committed to economic and social justice. The challenges faced today, neocolonial exploitation, land dispossession, and economic inequality are the very issues the Arusha Declaration sought to dismantle.

MVIWATA's long commitment is part of the struggle for self-reliance and socialism. The lessons from the Arusha Declaration provide a roadmap for resisting imperialism and building a more just and equitable society, for Tanzania and all of Africa.