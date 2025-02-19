Sudan: Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution On Sudan

document

John Kelley

Acting U.S. Alternate Representative

New York, New York

February 17, 2025

AS DELIVERED

Thank you, Mr. President.

The United States welcomes the adoption of the resolution and the renewal of the mandate of the Sudan Panel of Experts.

We are confident the Panel's independent reporting will facilitate UN Member States' support for Sudan and efforts to reach a lasting resolution to a conflict that has caused the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

The Panel's reporting provides unique information crucial to stemming the flow of arms and funds, stopping the fighting, and supporting a civilian-led political alternative to the Sudanese Armed Forces or the Rapid Support Forces.

U.S. support remains steadfast for the Sudanese people and their demands for a durable end to the conflict and a political transition to democratic governance.

Thank you, Mr. President.