Malawi: Japan Steps Up Funding to WFP to Strengthen Food Security and Expand Agricultural Exports in Malawi

Lilongwe — Today the United Nations World Food Programme welcomed the generous contribution of US$ 1.75 million from the Government of Japan to address food insecurity, help vulnerable communities recover from natural disasters and enhance the local agricultural export capacity. Japan's Ambassador to Malawi, Yoichi Oya announced the funding at an event in Lilongwe today, alongside representatives from the Government of Malawi.

"Japan remains committed to supporting Malawi's efforts to overcome food insecurity and foster sustainable development," said Ambassador Oya. "By addressing immediate needs and investing in agricultural export capacity, we aim to contribute to a brighter future for Malawians."

The funding will support national efforts to provide food assistance during the lean season, which is expected to be particularly challenging due to recent back-to-back emergencies. With this support, WFP will procure, transport, and distribute 786 metric tonnes of maize, reaching 71,000 vulnerable people. These efforts support vulnerable communities who face severe food insecurity due to consecutive climate shocks, including Tropical Cyclone Freddy (2023), and the El Niño-induced drought (2024).

"This support reflects the strong partnership between Japan and Malawi. It will provide life-saving food assistance while also helping the country build long-term food security and economic opportunities," said Simon Denhere, WFP Malawi Country Director ad interim.

Beyond emergency relief, Japan is investing US$ 1 million to scale-up Malawi's sesame export capacity. In partnership with WFP, the Malawi Bureau of Standards will improve certification, testing, and quarantine capabilities to meet international standards. The initiative includes training, facility upgrades, and technical collaboration to boost export opportunities for smallholder farmers.

"The Government of Malawi deeply appreciates Japan's support in strengthening our national response to food insecurity. This timely gesture complements government's efforts in providing much-needed relief to vulnerable communities affected by climate shocks while boosting our national food stocks," said Reverend Charles Kalemba, Malawi's Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs.