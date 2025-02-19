Congo-Kinshasa: Injured Seek Treatment From MSF-Supported Hospitals in Bukavu Amid Fighting

interview

Marcus Bachmann, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) head of programmes for South Kivu province, explains the situation in this part of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as the conflict evolves.

What is the current situation in South Kivu?

While the hotspot of the conflict between M23/AFC and Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and their respective allies has been North Kivu, neighbouring South Kivu province has also long been receiving displaced people and touched by the violence. In the first three weeks of 2025, with the intensification of the conflict, MSF supported health structures in northern South Kivu received more than 315 injured patients.

In late January, M23 took control of Numbi, in the highlands of northern South Kivu, and of Minova, by the shores of Lake Kivu. Following the takeover of Goma, North Kivu's capital, the group continued making quick advances in South Kivu. Last week, they captured the strategic towns of Kalehe and Kavumu.

Over the weekend, M23 fighters progressively entered Bukavu, South Kivu's capital and one of the most populated cities in eastern DRC, as FARDC troops and allied forces reportedly withdrew from the town. Major armed clashes haven't taken place in Bukavu, but there has been widespread looting and shootings amid the chaos. The city has been quite empty, with hardly any traffic, and very few people walking in the streets, as many residents opted to stay at home and others left the town. The situation is still volatile.

What is MSF doing in response?

We were not running regular medical activities in Bukavu, but we have offices to coordinate activities in the province. However, we have now started support to four hospitals in the city to deal with big influxes of injured, and to reinforce capacity for treating victims and survivors of sexual violence.

By Monday 17 February, our supported hospitals in Bukavu had already received 48 injured patients with wounds from gunshots and shrapnel, as a result of the violence that has taken place over the last few days. In one of the hospitals, they received 42 of these patients; all the injured were civilians, including 11 people under 18 years of age, and 16 of them were women.

In the north of South Kivu province, MSF continues to provide support to various departments of Minova General Referral hospital, three other health centres in Minova health zone, and Numbi health centre. These are areas where there are still thousands of displaced people.

In Uvira, further south in South Kivu province, where our teams have been providing care for patients with mpox in recent months, the situation has also become quite concerning. Fighting has been reported on the road leading from Bukavu to Uvira, and the general hospital there is receiving dozens of injured people, including civilians.

We are closely assessing the situation and exploring ways to scale up our emergency efforts to respond to the humanitarian needs of people in areas around Minova, Bukavu, and Uvira.

As thousands of people have been crossing the border from South Kivu into Burundi to seek refuge in the province of Cibitoke, MSF immediately dispatched a team to assess the urgent needs and provide emergency assistance in cooperation with the Burundian authorities. MSF's priority is to support access to basic healthcare through mobile clinics, improve sanitation and access to water, and fight epidemics such as measles and cholera.

What are your main concerns?

The spread of violence and armed clashes, as well as related logistic constraints such as the closure of airports and lake navigation routes, is affecting our ability to provide medical care in various parts of northern South Kivu province. We urge all the parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of civilians, humanitarian workers, and medical infrastructure and personnel in all areas affected by the conflict

Due to the volatility of the situation, there is a risk of humanitarian needs exacerbating, particularly among communities that have been displaced for a long time.

We are also concerned about the potential surge in outbreaks of diseases, such as cholera. Our teams are prepared to respond if needed, including providing safe drinking water to communities.