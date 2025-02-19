Ethiopia: Hilton Signs Deal With Brighton Hotels to Open Doubletree Hotels in Adama, Dire Dawa

18 February 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Hilton has signed an agreement with Brighton Hotels and Business Plc. to open two DoubleTree by Hilton properties in Ethiopia, marking what it described as "the first internationally branded hotels" in Adama and Dire Dawa. The hotels, expected to open in 2028, are part of Hilton's broader plan to expand to eight properties across the country.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president of development for the Middle East and Africa at Hilton, said the company was "thrilled to partner with Brighton Hotels and Business Plc." to establish the hotels, which would "complement the soon-to-open DoubleTree by Hilton Addis Abeba Airport and currently trading Hilton Addis Abeba." He added that Hilton looks forward to "continuing its growth across Ethiopia" and offering "reliable and friendly stays to business and leisure guests."

The Adama hotel will be located "on the main road connecting to Addis Ababa" and near Adama Science and Technology University, the Oromia Regional State Council, and various industrial offices. It will feature "188 guest rooms and suites with unobstructed mountain views" of the Rift Valley, multiple dining options, a ballroom, six meeting rooms, a business center, a spa, and an outdoor pool.

In Dire Dawa, the hotel will be situated "near the city's new government offices" and industrial zones, with Dire Dawa International Airport less than 10 minutes away. It will include "150 guest rooms and suites" along with various dining venues, a spa, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and meeting spaces, including a ballroom.

Yadeta Bekri, founder of Brighton Hotels and Business Plc., said they were "delighted to be working with Hilton" to introduce an international brand to Adama and Dire Dawa. He added that both properties would "offer spacious accommodation, modern amenities, and elevated food and drink options for travellers and the local community."

Hilton currently operates Hilton Addis Abeba and plans to open DoubleTree by Hilton Addis Abeba Airport soon. The company said its expansion in Ethiopia aligns with its broader growth strategy in Africa.

