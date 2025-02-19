Angolan Govt Committed to Rule of Law, Democracy

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Social Communication, Nuno Caldas Albino, reaffirmed Tuesday in Luanda the government's continued commitment to building a democratic state based on the rule of lawNuno Caldas Albino emphasized the Executive's commitment to reaffirming the country's democratic process, as well as freedom of expression and the protection of journalists.

The official made the statement at the opening of the two-day Seminar on Freedom of Expression, Access to Information and Safety of Journalists, aimed at professionals from various public and private media organizations.

The official pointed out that the quality of society is linked to the quality of information transmitted and the level of action of journalists, which is why it is essential for journalists to be aware of these phenomena.

Nuno Albino called on journalists to always strive for professionalism, innovation, creativity and humanism, in order to mobilize and motivate the participation of society, keeping it informed and increasingly inclusive, given the rapid advance of new technologies.

The Seminar on Freedom of Expression, Access to Information and Safety of Journalists is organized by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights in partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway in Angola.

It is part of the project "Education for a Culture of Human Rights", as a way to promote and protect freedom of expression and its results, as well as to raise awareness among all relevant actors, especially media professionals, on the importance of promoting, defending and protecting rights.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Angola, Bjørnar Dahl Hotvdt, representatives of the United Nations, the Angolan Media Regulatory Authority (ERCA), and other guests.