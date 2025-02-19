Angola: Cholera Patients Discharged From Hospital

Huambo — The four cholera patients in the province of Huambo have already been discharged from hospital and the region has no recorded deaths from this disease, the provincial governor Pereira Alfredo reported Wednesday.

The governor, who was speaking at the opening of the 1st ordinary session of the Government of the province of Huambo, praised the work of health professionals, for bringing good and comforting news about this outbreak that worries everyone.

He called for the reinforcement of the need for preventive measures against the disease, such as better sanitation and the provision of adequate information in communities, as well as the engagement of the government's social partners, especially churches, civil society and traditional entities.

The governor urged the need for prophylactic cleaning work in neighborhoods by municipal administrations, taking into account the heavy rains that are being felt in the province, at a time when the disease situation is under control in the region. As of last Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health's clinical bulletin, 181 cases of cholera had been recorded, 103 in Bengo province, 62 in Luanda, 14 in Icolo e Bengo and two in Huíla.

Furthermore, in the last 24 hours, five deaths were recorded, three in Bengo and two in Luanda. Since the beginning of the disease, a cumulative total of two thousand and 69 cases have been reported, of which one thousand and 124 in Luanda, 634 in Bengo, 294 in Icolo e Bengo, four in Huambo, the same number in Malanje, Huíla, Zaire and one in Cuanza-Norte. 70 deaths were recorded, of which 40 in Luanda,

22 in Bengo and eight in Icolo e Bengo.

Works on the Cunene River

Pereira Alfredo reported that, in the coming days, the work on the bridge over the Cunene River, which is practically complete, will be handed over to restore the free and safe movement of people and goods between the municipalities of Chicala-Cholohanga and Sambo.

He also announced that, in the first quarter of this year, the rural reconversion program, called "Vimbo lyeto", an expression in the national Umbundu language, which means "In our village", will begin with the aim of lifting local families out of poverty.

He considered this to be a fundamental program, as it will ensure the reconversion of rural areas, using basic planning and management techniques for micro territories in this region of the Central Plateau. Without going into details, he said that the province has made progress in the works under the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM), also reinforcing the need to schedule the remaining projects so that they can be delivered to the population.

The meeting is addressing, among other things, the assessment of the works of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM), the Emergency Plan, actions to combat poverty, Kwenda and Njila.

ZZN/JSV/ALH/TED