Angola: Over 100 People Discharged From Hospital in Last 24 Hours

Luanda — At least 123 people have been discharged from hospital in Angola in the last 24 hours after recovering from cholera, ANGOP has learned.

The patients were receiving medical assistance in various health units as a result of the cholera outbreak that has ravaged the country since January.

The information was disclosed by the Informative Bulletin of the Ministry of Health, adding that 169 people are hospitalized with the disease in the country. In the last 24 hours, 128 cases of cholera were recorded in the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Cuanza-Sul and lcolo e Bengo.

Luanda province reported 68 cases, Bengo 39, lcolo and Bengo 19 and Cuanza-Sul two.

At least three deaths were reported, two in Luanda (Belas and Ingombota municipalities) and one in lcolo and Bengo (Sequele).

Since the beginning of the outbreak, a total of 4,235 cases have been reported: 2,034 in Luanda, 1,625 in Bengo, 512 in Lcolo and Bengo, 29 in Kwanza-Sul, 14 in Malanje, seven in Huambo, six in Huila, five in Zaire, two in Kwanza-Norte and one in Cunene, aged between 2 and 100 years, of whom 2,401 (57%) are male and 1,834 (43%) female.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, there have been 150 deaths, 66 in Bengo, 61 in Luanda, 19 in Icolo and Bengo, two in Cuanza-Sul and one in Malanje.

The most affected age group is two to five years, with 648 cases and 23 deaths.