South Africa: Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc in Gauteng - South African News Briefs - February 19, 2025

Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc in Gauteng

The City of Tshwane's Emergency Services Department responded to a tornado in Montana, Pretoria North, where several buildings, vehicles, and properties were damaged, reports IOL. Emergency teams, including firefighters and disaster management officials, were dispatched to the scene after reports of flooding. The tornado caused significant damage, uprooting trees, blowing off roofs, and exposing structures to rain, particularly affecting a residential complex on Veda Street. Residents were evacuated and temporarily sheltered, while officials assessed the damage. No injuries were reported, but flooding incidents were reported in Mabopane and Pretoria North. Authorities urged residents to stay vigilant, avoid outdoor activities during storms, and monitor weather alerts. Emergency services remain on high alert as heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions, including an Orange Level 5 alert for Gauteng, are expected to continue, with warnings against crossing flooded areas.

Pretoria Nightclub Faces Torture Abuse Allegations

Legal troubles are mounting for Zanzou Lounge, a Pretoria nightclub, following the circulation of viral videos depicting extreme human rights violations, including torture and sexual abuse, reports IOL. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has raised concerns about the club's operations, alleging it has been illegally functioning as a nightclub. Investigations revealed that Zanzou is classified as a Category 1 company, which prohibits it from operating as a nightclub, thus violating Tshwane's zoning laws. The DA has said that the club had previously been shut down due to safety concerns, including murder, but resumed operations illegally. A new disturbing video surfaced on TikTok, showing a victim pleading for his life, further fueling public outrage. The South African Human Rights Commission has warned against sharing such videos, which may constitute a criminal offense. Authorities are under pressure to address the club's illegal operations and the alleged human rights abuses.

Pig Farm Murder Trial Set for August

The murder trial of three men accused of disposing of the remains of two women in a pigsty at a farm in Sebayeng, Limpopo, has been scheduled for August in the Polokwane High Court, reports SABC News. Pig farmer Zacharia Olivier and farm employees Rudolf De Wet and William Musora appeared in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court, facing charges of murder and attempted murder after the decomposed bodies of Maria Makgato and Kudzai Ndlovu were discovered in August last year. The case has been transferred to the High Court under the Criminal Procedure Act, with the trial set to run from August 4 to 15. The state has finalized investigations, and the defense is preparing for trial, having received a list of state witnesses. The accused remained in custody, and the court gallery was filled with supporters from various organizations, including the African National Congress, standing in solidarity with the victims' families.

