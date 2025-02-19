Nigerian Governor Speaks On 'Plan' to Arrest Women Without Bras, Pants

A team of local security forces in Anambra State, last week, announced plans to arrest women who walk around without putting on their bras and pants in the state.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has refuted reports that his administration plans to begin the arrest of women who fail to put on their bras and pants in the state.

A team of local security forces in Anambra State last week announced plans to arrest women who walk around without putting on their bras and pants in the state.

The security forces are believed to be the newly inaugurated Agunechemba operatives.

A video clip which showed the security operatives making the announcement using a public address system was uploaded on X on Sunday.

In the clip, an unidentified official of the security outfit claimed in Igbo language that Governor Soludo issued the directive.

'It's entirely false,' says Soludo

But reacting, Mr Soludo, in a statement on Monday by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, described the reported plan as "entirely false information."

"We wish to categorically state that this information is not only false but also mischievous and calculated to mislead the public and paint the state government in bad light," he said.

The governor said his administration remains committed to protecting the fundamental human rights and dignity of all citizens.

"Although the government encourages decent dressing for all, it does not interfere with citizens' personal choices of clothing or undergarments, as such matters are private and protected by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he stated.

Mr Soludo urged residents of Anambra State to disregard the "fake news," and appealed to the peddlers of the false information to stop in order to avoid creating unnecessary panic and tension in the state.

"The Anambra State Government will continue to focus on serious issues of security of lives and property, human capital development, economic transformation of the state, and urban regeneration agenda, among others," the governor added.