Sudan, Iran Sign MOU On Establishing Political Consultation's Committee

Tehran — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ali Youssef and his Iranian counterpart Dr. Abbas Araghchi held Monday a joint discussion session in Tehran.

The sitting touched on ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and work in accordance with a clear framework to promote their ties.

During the session, the minister extended briefings on the situation in Sudan.

For his part , the Iranian minister expressed understanding of the nature of the developments in Sudan, announcing Iran's full support for Sudan, emphazing that Iran considers the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) as the legitimate representative of the Sudanese people.

It was also agreed to enhance the pace of cooperation and joint coordination in all regional and international forums, exchange views and ideas on global issues, in addition to increase trade and economic exchanges.

The two sides agreed to hold the joint ministerial committee in the coming months, accompanied by a joint business forum involving businessmen and companies from the both countries.

It was also agreed, during the meeting, that Iran would play a vital role in the reconstruction phase in Sudan, given the extensive expertise of Iranian companies in this field.

At the conclusion of the talks, the two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding for mutual entry visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special and official passports.

They also signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a committee for political consultation between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The two ministers held a press conference following the meeting, attended by international media network and satellite channels.