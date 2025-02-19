Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Cuts the Ribbon of a Modern Hospital in Mogadishu

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, cut the ribbon of a modern hospital established in Mogadishu and emphasized the importance of investing in healthcare services, noting the significant need for such services among the Somali people.

The President praised Somali entrepreneurs and youth who made this project a reality, highlighting that initiatives like this contribute to the development of healthcare services and reduce the need for medical travel abroad.

"Healthcare is something very close to my heart. Every day, between 100 and 150 people travel abroad for medical treatment, and they are flown out of the country. The youth who planned, funded, and brought this project to life have not only introduced healthcare services but also a new culture in the healthcare sector," he said.

The President also introduced a three-pronged plan for the collaboration between businesses and the government over the next five years, which includes the establishment of six hospitals across Somalia and the improvement of the country's healthcare quality.

The Hodan Hospital, inaugurated by the President, was built with an investment of over $12 million, and it is intended to treat many diseases that previously required travel abroad, which was a significant burden on the Somali population.