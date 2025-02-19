Somalia: Somali National Army Launches Major Operations to Clear Militants From Middle Shabelle Region

The Somali National Army (SNA) has intensified operations targeting militants in the areas along the Shabelle River in the Middle Shabelle region.

These operations, which aim to eliminate terrorist groups from strategic locations, have seen significant advances in the last few days.

Among the areas liberated from the insurgents are key locations such as Kiliga Maxamed Diirshe, Raas Qaboobe, Jameeco, Shanloow, Dhagaxoow, Yaaqle, and Damileey. These regions, situated within the riverine belt of the Shabelle River, were previously under the control of militant groups.

According to senior officials from the Somali National Army, local forces have played a crucial role in the operations, contributing to the successes achieved. In a statement to the national media, the military revealed that the operation has dealt a heavy blow to the militants, resulting in the death of numerous insurgents and the capture of several others.

The ongoing offensive is part of the government's broader strategy to restore peace and security to areas previously plagued by terrorism.

The Somali National Army remains committed to clearing the region of extremist elements, ensuring a safer environment for local communities.