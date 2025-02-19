Zimbabwe Nears Mine-Free Status

Zimbabwe has made significant progress in clearing landmines planted during the liberation war with 96 percent of contaminated land now safe for communities.

However, a funding shortfall of US$23,79 million threatens to delay the country's goal of becoming mine-free by 2028.

Speaking during the National Stakeholders Dialogue on Humanitarian Demining and Mine Victims Assistance, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zimbabwe has made phenomenal progress in demining despite erratic funding.

"Nearly all mine-infested land has been cleared, except for 12 square kilometers," she said.

She commended the efforts of the Zimbabwe National Army's Mine Clearance Unit, HALO Trust, Norwegian People's Aid and the Mine Advisory Group, saying their work had ensured that provinces like Manicaland and Mashonaland Central are mine-free.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Mashonaland East remain one of the most affected areas requiring urgent intervention.

The initial target was to complete demining by December 2025, but Muchinguri-Kashiri said setbacks such as the Covid-19 pandemic and fluctuations in international donor funding have made that timeline unrealistic.

"We are now working on submitting another three-year extension request to the Secretariat of the Treaty as funding constraints have made it difficult to meet the original deadline," she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said international support is crucial for the final phase of the operation.

"Completion of mine clearance will not only enhance safety in our communities but also unlock economic opportunities," she said.

"This aligns with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 of achieving an empowered and prosperous society."

Government currently allocates US$2 million per year to demining efforts but additional funding is needed to sustain operations.

Authorities are also working on a new Mine Action Strategy beyond 2025, which will include demobilisation of deminers, management of any remaining residual contamination, and increased support for mine victims.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty and said the Government will soon submit its sixth extension request to the Treaty's secretariat.

"We are at the tail end of this journey, but the final push requires a collective effort from Government, donors and stakeholders," she said.

With continued financial support, Zimbabwe hopes to finally eliminate the deadly legacy of landmines, ensuring safer communities and sustainable development.