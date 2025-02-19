Ethiopia and Somalia Begin Technical Talks On Implementing Ankara Agreement

Ankara, Turkey — The governments of Somalia and Ethiopia have commenced technical talks aimed at implementing the Ankara Agreement, which was signed by Somali President Hassan Sheikh and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on December 11, 2024.

Somali Minister of Information, Daud Aweis, confirmed yesterday that he arrived in Ankara to join the Somali delegation participating in the talks. The objective of the discussions is to explore "ways to implement the Ankara Agreement." Minister Aweis emphasized that Somalia remains committed to "accelerating peace, strengthening cooperation, and building diplomatic ties," with full regard for mutual understanding and respect between the two countries.

The talks follow a meeting held on February 6, 2025, between Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos and the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey, Burhanettin Duran. The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the two sides exchanged ideas on the technical aspects of the agreement. Minister Gedion also expressed Ethiopia's "efforts toward the full implementation" of the agreement and extended gratitude to Turkey for facilitating the trilateral pact.

The Ankara Agreement, brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, emphasizes "respect and mutual commitment to each other's sovereignty, unity, and the protection of territorial borders."

The agreement effectively ended tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, which had arisen following the maritime agreement between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Musa Bihi, concerning maritime boundaries.

Following the Ankara meeting, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited Ethiopia on January 11, 2025, where he met Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. During their meeting, the leaders agreed to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A joint statement issued by both leaders outlined their commitment to "strengthening bilateral relations by implementing full diplomatic representation" and emphasized that they would "closely collaborate on matters of mutual interest." The statement also highlighted the importance of "strong cooperation" in maintaining regional stability.