Nigeria: Ned Nwoko Isn't My Child's Father, Polygamy Not for Me' - Chika Ike

Nollywood actress Chika Ike has denied allegations linking her pregnancy to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, tagging the rumours "false and baseless."

The speculation, which spread rapidly on social media, suggested that the 64-year-old senator was responsible for Chika's pregnancy and was set to make her his seventh wife.

The rumour gained traction after the actress announced her pregnancy on 10 February and further intensified on Monday when Mr Nwoko's wife, Regina Daniels, briefly deactivated her Instagram account.

Peddled lies

Reacting to the claims and sharing more baby bump photos, Chika said on Wednesday that Nwoko is not the father of her child and she is not interested in polygamy.

The actress who began her acting career in 2005 with "Sweet Love" wrote in an Instagram post: "False! False! False! There have been many lies peddled about me in the media for years, but I always treated them like what they were--rumours that needed no response. But this is different. This is about my child.

"Ned isn't the father of my child, and whoever else you might come up with in your guessing games isn't either. And like I've said before, I'm not about to be anyone's seventh wife! Polygamy isn't for me.

"I've been pregnant for months, and no one even knew until I announced it. Now you think you'll know who the father is? Very laughable! Keep digging and coming up with false news," she stated.

Privacy

The award-winning actress stated that she is highly private and only addressed the rumour because it involved her unborn child.

She said, "You all do not know anything about me! Because you can't! Except I choose to disclose. Yes, I'm that private!

"I don't care about rumours because I understand they come with my career. The only reason I'm responding this time is because this is about my child.

"My privacy is my peace, and no one can unsettle me. I'm basking in the euphoria of my pregnancy, and that's all that matters to me now."

Malicious speculation

On Monday, this newspaper reported that Senator Nwoko also addressed the rumours in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), calling the claims "false and wicked."

"Our attention has been drawn to the recent false rumours alleging that Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko is planning to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife and that she is pregnant for him. We categorically state that these claims are entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation," his statement read.

The senator, who recently defected from the PDP to the APC, also denied making any statements regarding Nigerian singer Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's separation from his wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia.

"Similarly, reports claiming he made statements about Tuface and polygamy are completely untrue," his media team clarified.

Mr Nwoko emphasised that, as a public figure and husband to an actress, he was no stranger to fabricated stories and urged journalists to verify information before publishing.

This is not the first time Chika has been linked to Mr Nwoko. In 2020, reports circulated that the actress was allegedly set to become the politician's new wife, claims which she swiftly denied.

Chika, who has always kept her personal life private, was previously married to Tony Eberiri in 2006. However, the marriage ended in 2013, with the actress citing "domestic violence" as the primary reason for the divorce.

Despite her past experiences, Chika has spoken positively about marriage in past interviews. In 2016, she revealed her belief in the institution and hoped to " find love again". The actress remains focused on her pregnancy and upcoming motherhood, brushing off speculations about her personal life.

The actress has starred in films like Paradise and Mirror of Beauty (2007) and founded 'Chika Ike Production' in 2014.