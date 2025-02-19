Zimbabwe: Presidential War Veterans Fund Extends to Mashonaland West

18 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Trust Freddy

Hundreds of people have gathered at Newlands Primary School in Banket, Mashonaland West, to witness the official launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund and the drilling of a borehole.

The programme, spearheaded by Dr Paul Tungwarara, Special Presidential Investment Advisor to the United Arab Emirates, aims to provide interest-free loans to war veterans, enabling them to start businesses and improve their livelihoods.

Several high-ranking officials are in attendance, including Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, Secretary for War Veterans, Cde Douglas Mahiya, and Deputy Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, Headman Moyo.

Also present are Mashonaland West Provincial chairperson, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, and Mashonaland West Province War Veterans League chairperson, Cde Happison Muchechetere, among other distinguished guests.

Mashonaland West is set to receive US$150 000 as its share of the US$1,5 million set aside for war veterans nationwide. The allocation is subject to review and potential increase over time.

As part of the programme, eight solar-powered boreholes have been drilled and five new houses have been built for war veterans.

This will be extended to other war veterans to give them access to clean water and improve their living conditions.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.