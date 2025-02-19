Zimbabwe: Presidential War Veterans Fund Extends to Mashonaland West

Hundreds of people have gathered at Newlands Primary School in Banket, Mashonaland West, to witness the official launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund and the drilling of a borehole.

The programme, spearheaded by Dr Paul Tungwarara, Special Presidential Investment Advisor to the United Arab Emirates, aims to provide interest-free loans to war veterans, enabling them to start businesses and improve their livelihoods.

Several high-ranking officials are in attendance, including Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, Secretary for War Veterans, Cde Douglas Mahiya, and Deputy Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, Headman Moyo.

Also present are Mashonaland West Provincial chairperson, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, and Mashonaland West Province War Veterans League chairperson, Cde Happison Muchechetere, among other distinguished guests.

Mashonaland West is set to receive US$150 000 as its share of the US$1,5 million set aside for war veterans nationwide. The allocation is subject to review and potential increase over time.

As part of the programme, eight solar-powered boreholes have been drilled and five new houses have been built for war veterans.

This will be extended to other war veterans to give them access to clean water and improve their living conditions.