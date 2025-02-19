Uganda: High Court Sets February 25 for Eron Kiiza's Case Hearing

The High Court has scheduled February 25, 2025, for the hearing of a case filed by human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza against the Attorney General and the Commissioner General of Prisons.

Kiiza is one of the defense lawyers for Dr. Kizza Besigye and his aide, Hajj Obeid Lutale, who are facing charges of treachery and unlawful possession of firearms before the General Court Martial.

According to a hearing notice issued by the court, the case registered as Miscellaneous Cause No. HCT-00-CV-MC-0037-2025 will be heard at 10:00 AM at the High Court in Kampala.

The notice, signed by Simon Kintu Zirintusa, warns that if any party fails to appear, the case may proceed in their absence.

On January 7, Kiiza was arrested in court and later convicted of contempt of court for allegedly assaulting a court orderly and banging the bangle bars while attempting to access the bar (the area designated for lawyers in court).

In his ruling, General Court Martial chairman Brig. Gen. Robert Freeman Mugabe stated that Kiiza had previously been warned about contempt of court due to his conduct but had not changed.

"The court finds the accused's conduct a contempt of this court. Eron Kiiza, you are hereby found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to nine months in prison at Kitalya," Mugabe ruled.

After spending a week in jail, Kiiza, through M/s Arinaitwe and Company Advocates and M/s Kiiza and Mugisha Advocates, filed an appeal before the Court Martial Appeals Court on January 15, 2025.

In his memorandum of appeal, Kiiza raises five grounds, arguing that Brig. Gen. Mugabe erred in law and fact by convicting and sentencing him without formally charging him, leading to a miscarriage of justice.

His right to a fair hearing, protected under Article 28 of the Constitution, was violated as he was sentenced unheard.

The claim that he had been warned on two previous occasions was false.

The accusation that he assaulted a court orderly was baseless. The nine-month sentence is not only harsh and excessive but also illegal.

Kiiza is seeking to have his conviction and sentence overturned.