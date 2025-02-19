Uganda: Opposition Parties Fail to Harmonize On Besigye Rescue Efforts

Opposition parties in Parliament have failed to reach a consensus on actions to support Rtd. Dr. Kiiza Besigye, who is currently battling health issues after being rushed to a private clinic in Bugolobi.

Yesterday, representatives from nearly five opposition parties, led by National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, paid a courtesy visit to Luzira Prison but were unable to meet with Dr. Besigye.

Despite efforts by Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi to unify opposition forces on a coordinated response for Besigye and other political prisoners, no agreement was reached.

Reports suggest that there were internal disagreements on how best to address the matter in Parliament.

Some opposition legislators were advocating for a full walkout from today's session as a form of protest.

Joel Ssenyonyi spoke to journalists, emphasizing that the opposition will use all available platforms, both inside and outside Parliament, to advocate for the rights of Dr. Besigye and other political prisoners.

The failure to harmonize their actions has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the opposition's efforts in the ongoing fight for political rights in Uganda.