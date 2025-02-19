South Africa: 208 Cattle Worth R2.8 Million Recovered As Police Tackle Stock Theft Head On

18 February 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Stock theft remains a serious problem in Sulenkama and surrounding areas, often leading to financial loss and violent confrontations. However, police efforts to combat this crime are paying off, with a recent high-impact operation recovering 208 stolen cattle worth R2.8 million, along with other stolen livestock and illegal firearms.

The three-day inter-district raid, conducted from 12 to 14 February 2025, was led by the Stock Theft and Endangered Species Units, with support from Vispol, Mounted, and K9 units. Officers from Alfred Nzo, Joe Gqabi, and OR Tambo districts worked together to track stolen livestock, enforce branding laws, and crack down on illegal firearms.

Recovered Items:

208 cattle - valued at R2.8 million

15 sheep - valued at R22,500

25 goats - valued at R25,000

Two unlicensed 9mm pistols

46 rounds of 9mm ammunition

78,850 litres of confiscated liquor

Mounted police played a key role in retrieving livestock from rugged mountainous terrain. Three suspects, aged between 27 and 65, were arrested for illegal firearm possession, with one also wanted for an assault GBH case in Qumbu.

Additionally, 14 stock owners were fined R4,250 for failing to brand their livestock, a legal requirement aimed at preventing theft. Police have urged affected stock owners to visit municipal pounds to identify and reclaim their animals.

Authorities have emphasised that stock theft continues to threaten rural communities, but this successful raid proves that police are intensifying their efforts to curb the crime. With continued operations and strict enforcement of livestock regulations, law enforcement is sending a clear message that stock thieves will be brought to justice.

