Somalia and Ethiopia Wrap Up Technical Negotiations in Ankara

18 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ankara, Turkey — The first round of technical negotiations between Somalia and Ethiopia within the scope of the Ankara Declaration adopted on 11 December 2024 took place today in Ankara.

The meeting was hosted by H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, with the participation of delegations headed by H.E. Dr. Gedion Timothewos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, and H.E. Ali Mohamed Omar, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Somalia.

By virtue of the Ankara Declaration, H.E. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and H.E. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, with the facilitation of H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, had put forward a vision, ushering the way to a more prosperous and stable future.

Today, during the first round of technical negotiations, both delegations demonstrated their commitment to the letter and spirit of the Ankara Declaration.

The delegations began the concrete work to transform this vision into reality and lay the ground for mutually beneficial sustainable development.

Both delegations appreciate Türkiye's continued commitment to prepare the ground for the next iteration of technical negotiations in March 2025.

