Rwanda: Burundi Is Withdrawing Troops From DR Congo, Reports Say

18 February 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

Burundian soldiers, who have been fighting against the M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo, were pulling out following the fall of the city of Bukavu, four sources, including a Burundian army officer and two U.N. officials, said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

M23 seized Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in eastern Congo, in late January and then took control of South Kivu provincial capital Bukavu on Sunday.

"The Burundian troops are withdrawing from Democratic Republic of Congo. A number of trucks filled with military arrived in the country since yesterday" through a border post, the Burundian army officer said.

ALSO READ: M23 integrates Congolese government soldiers into its ranks

Bukavu city is close to the Burundian border with DR Congo and fighting was reported near Kamanyola border post on Monday and Tuesday.

Burundi has had soldiers in eastern Congo for years, initially to hunt down Burundian rebels there but, more recently, to aid in the fight against M23.

According to estimates, Burundi deployed about 10,000 soldiers to eastern DR Congo to fight alongside the Congolese government coalition which included troops from the Southern African Development Community, European mercenaries and the FDLR, a group linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.