South Africa: Minister of Finance to Deliver 2025 Budget Speech

All eyes will be on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday afternoon, when he delivers the 2025 Budget Speech in Parliament, Cape Town.

"During the Budget Speech, the Finance Minister indicates the allocation of financial resources to the national government's priorities outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the State of the Nation Address," Parliament said in a statement.

He will provide a detailed plan for 2025 spending, including proposals for revenue collection to help fund the government's planned interventions and commitments.

The Budget Speech, among other things, aims to balance economic growth and support for the vulnerable in our society, despite limited resources.

The Minister will also introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the 2025 Division of Revenue Bill, which Parliament will process in the following months.

The Appropriation Bill effects adjustments to the appropriation of money from the National Revenue Fund for the requirements of the State in respect of the 2024/25 financial year.

The 2025 Division of Revenue Bill provides for the equitable division of revenue raised nationally among the national, provincial and local spheres of government for the 2024/25 financial year; the determination of each province's equitable share; allocations to provinces, local government and municipalities from national government's equitable share and the responsibilities of all three spheres pursuant to such division and allocations.

