Nigeria: Free, Fair Elections Possible If the Right People Are Involved - Peter Obi

18 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has asserted that election security and a free and fair electoral process in Nigeria can only be achieved if honest and responsible individuals are involved.

Speaking at the official launch of two books on Internal Security and Election Security, written by former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, in Abuja, Obi emphasized that the root cause of electoral malpractice lies in politicians' willingness to manipulate the system.

"Election security will be easy if we don't have people who are ready to steal the elections," Obi said.

He stressed that political integrity is crucial in ensuring transparent elections, adding that criminality in the country is fueled by corrupt politicians who fail to lead by example.

"If politicians decide to do the right thing, criminality will reduce," he stated. "Ending electoral malpractice must begin with those in power being committed to fair play."

Obi shared his personal experience during his second term as Governor of Anambra State, crediting former President Goodluck Jonathan for allowing a transparent process.

"I told President Jonathan that I did not want a single vote that did not belong to me," Obi recalled. "I asked him to ensure that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police conducted a free and fair election for the sake of peace."

He further explained how he personally requested the removal of political operatives from his state to prevent undue influence.

"When PDP officials came to my state, I called the President and told him I wanted them to leave. Within minutes, he acted, and they left the state," Obi said.

On the issue of national security, Obi linked the rising crime rates to the corruption of public officials. He argued that when leaders stop misappropriating public funds, the police and security agencies will be better equipped and motivated to maintain law and order.

"If we stop stealing as public officers, the police will do their jobs more effectively, and the criminals will be easier to handle," he stated.

Peter Obi praised Solomon Arase for his professionalism during his time as Inspector General of Police, highlighting his integrity and commitment to duty.

"He is a first-class police officer who performed his duties professionally," Obi said. "I appreciate his work and his contribution through these books on internal and election security."

Obi concluded by reiterating that free and fair elections ultimately depend on the integrity of those in charge.

"Election policing is simple if those overseeing the process are not intent on rigging it," he asserted.

