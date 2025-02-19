Nigeria: We're Not to Blame for Funaab Lecturer's Death - Ogun Govt

Ogun State Government on Tuesday said it would not take responsibility for the death of a resident of Wole Soyinka-Kemta-Idi-Aba-Somorin road, Prof. Oladipo Ademuyiwa.

The professor of Biochemical Toxicology at the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB) was killed by a hit-and-run driver on February 16.

Dr Ayo Ajasa, the Chairman, Ajebo Road Housing Estate CDA, described the tragic loss of the university lecturer in a statement on Tuesday as very avoidable had the government of the state heeded the community's several pleas in the past on the need to install speed breakers on the road.

But the government, in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, said it is unfair and mischievous for anyone to blame it for the death of the professor.

The statement stated that the 7.3 km road is one of over 700 kilometres of roads rehabilitated or constructed across the state by the Dapo Abiodun-led administration for the use of residents and commuters alike.

It pointed out, "Apart from providing necessary infrastructure in line with international standards, speed breakers and other safety measures were also installed to protect road users and their properties and check reckless driving on the road."

The statement noted that it had been established that Prof. Ademuyiwa was knocked down by a reckless driver who did not comply with established traffic rules and regulations.

The government said that while it sympathises with the victim's family, friends, colleagues, and neighbours, it is irresponsible to blame it for the unfortunate incident.

It stated further that "Just last December, in response to the call of the communities in the area, the government installed a total of 11-speed breakers in addition to the one earlier installed on the road.

"This is apart from other relevant road signs that have been strategically placed to guide drivers and other commuters plying the road.

"While we deeply sympathize with the family, colleagues and other community members of the late Prof. Ademuyiwa, we wish to call on all relevant stakeholders to embark on sensitisation of all categories of road users, particularly motorists, on the importance of obeying traffic rules and regulations across the state at all times in order to prevent such unfortunate incidents in future."