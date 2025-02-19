Zimbabwe: Corrupt Harare Officials Must Resign, Say Residents

19 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Harare residents are increasingly vocal about their demand for the resignation of city councillors and top executives, following serious corruption allegations uncovered by a Commission of Inquiry into the city's affairs.

The residents have expressed frustration over a myriad of issues contributing to a deteriorating quality of life, including sewer bursts, inadequate water supply, overflowing dumpsites, poor street lighting, and pervasive corruption.

The dire state of affairs in Harare has become a major concern, with residents feeling that their daily lives are severely impacted by government inefficiency and misconduct.

Mr Rueben Akili, director of the Combined Harare Residents Association, said the national Constitution provides a framework for accountability, enabling the removal of elected officials involved in corruption.

"The Constitution supports the resignation of councillors and elected leaders," he asserted. "Allegations of corruption must be proven beyond reasonable doubt, but the evidence gathered suggests a serious lack of integrity among these officials."

The Commission of Inquiry has revealed a shocking array of corruption scandals, including the purchasing of luxury vehicles for top management at an exorbitant cost of US$300 000 each.

But as city council bosses swim in plenty, ordinary workers are left struggling in poverty, highlighting a stark disparity between the lifestyles of officials and the realities faced by junior staffers.

Reports indicate that city directors are reportedly pocketing monthly salaries of US$12 000, an amount that many residents find unjustifiable given the city's numerous infrastructural and service-related issues.

One of the most alarming allegations involves suspended town official Hosiah Chisango, who is alleged to have corruptly constructed a lavish mansion in Mt Pleasant.

The inquiry has also revealed that luxury vehicles belonging to Chisango's mistresses were seized, raising further questions about the origins of the wealth involved.

These vehicles, believed to have been acquired through corrupt activities linked to Harare City Council, include a Toyota Fortuner from Chisango's third wife and a Mercedes-Benz from his fourth wife.

In addition to these scandals, the inquiry has shed light on the alleged misuse of a US$144 million loan facility from China that was intended to upgrade the Morton Jaffray water treatment plant.

Reports indicate that city officials misappropriated US$37 million for administrative costs, with a staggering US$8 million reportedly spent on vehicles.

Such levels of financial mismanagement have left residents questioning the integrity of their leaders and the future of essential city services.

Harare City Council's incompetence has also led to significant financial losses in contracts for refuse collection.

The council lost over US$1,8 million due to two separate deals involving refuse trucks.

In one instance, a supplier failed to deliver the agreed number of vehicles, while in another, the council received trucks that did not meet specifications.

Mass Breed Investments, operating as FAW Zimbabwe, was contracted to supply refuse compactors and later, double skip bin trucks.

However, the company provided only 15 trucks under the first contract instead of the 30 promised, resulting in a loss of approximately US$1,55 million.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.