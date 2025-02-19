Zimbabwe: Oriyano - a Young Man of Many Talents

Zimbabwe's most trending youthful musician, Kudakwashe Royne Kachehiko, proudly carries the title of "man of the moment."

Better known as Oriyano, this multi-talented young man is in his early 20s and is simply unstoppable.

From music production and fashion design to pencil art, poetry, and beatboxing, Oriyano effortlessly rules the scene.

With six years of experience under his belt, the floodgates of success have finally opened for him.

His fairytale journey has led many social media users to compare him to superstar Jah Prayzah, thanks to his remarkable talent.

While flattered by the comparisons, Oriyano remains humble.

He chooses not to dwell on the flattery but instead learns from Jah Prayzah and other superstars who came before him, such as Soul Jah Love and Andy Muridzo.

"Jah Prayzah is an icon, and it would be unwise to claim that I am at his level," he asserts. "I respect him and am willing to learn from him.

"Fans comparing me to Jah Prayzah are entitled to their opinions, but I am not at his level. What I enjoy most is the support I receive from my fans, who wish me well in my journey."

Blessed with a beautiful voice and a knack for creating engaging and spiritually uplifting love songs, Oriyano--whose name means "a jewel"--is destined for greatness.

After enlisting radio presenter Phathisani Sibanda to lead his management team, Oriyano is undoubtedly one of Zimbabwe's new gems poised to dominate the 2025 showbiz calendar.

Promoters have been following him closely, but the young talent remains committed to his work.

He has assembled a 12-member live band, a serious move that underscores his ambition to succeed.

"With a live band, serious rehearsals are essential to enable improvisation when we take the stage," he explains.

"We have a series of shows booked this year overseas, and it truly promises to be a good year for our camp. More music is also coming up this year to ensure fans have fun listening to my music.

"I just love my passion, and I hope I made the right decision venturing into music. I find relief in music after all that I have gone through in my life, including the death of our loved ones."

Trending with chart-toppers like "Makarima Mupoto," "Super Glue," and "Areka" featuring Nyasha David, the singer's amazing talent is hard to ignore.

"I just do the song writing and recording, and the rest is up to the fans to make their own assessment. With the help of my management, we are destined for greater things to come out here.

"People should expect us to continue doing well, and I am simply humbled by the support," said the devoted Christian who finds time to worship at their apostolic shrine.

Born into a family of four, his background was never rosy, according to Phathisani.

"When you reflect on the life of this youngster, you won't troll him on social media because he has defied the odds.

"Of course, he has some haters already calling him all sorts of names, but he didn't choose to have that voice. It's simply a gift from God, which has enabled him to touch the hearts of many across the world. Haungarombere voice. (You can't consult sangomas for a beautiful voice). He is simply a fine young man who enjoys his craft, and I will assist him. I got the blessing of my bosses to help him whenever he needs my expertise, as is the case right now," he said.

The popular radio personality, who is not new to this role, has urged Oriyano to remain focused.

"My prayer is for him to remain loyal to the game and be the professional guy he is right now. He is talented, and no one will take that away from him.

"He is also willing to learn from top musicians and will not be drawn into those fun debates or get carried away. We simply love to see him making progress in life, and he has shown those signs," he added.

The Herald Arts has been informed that the singer who lost his father last year was yet to come to terms with the death.

"He always breaks down whenever he thinks of his father. The chant 'Ishmael' refers to his late father who died last year, but he is willing to forego it.

"Last weekend, he also invited his mother on stage at Jongwe Corner in Harare to bless him. His wish was to see his father come to watch him perform live on stage," stressed a member of his management team.

Besides music, he is also a motor mechanic.