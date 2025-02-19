Liberia: Govt Allocates USD$8.8 Million Annually to Increase Salaries for Key Sectors

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has agreed to provide USD$8.8 million annually to enhance government salary top-ups exercise across critical sectors, including health, education, security, and agriculture.

By; Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, February 19, 2025/ This initiative will benefit approximately 5,612 employees in these sectors who earn below the minimum wage.

In a statement issued earlier last year, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning,. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan informed a group of journalists that the government was considering salary top-ups for employees in essential sectors such as health, education, security, and agriculture.

He indicated that those earning below the minimum wage would see their salaries increase to at least $150, with adjustments based on their respective categories.

Making the disclosure at MICAT's regular press briefing on Thursday, February 18, 2025, Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director-General Josiah F. Joekai revealed that, since the initial announcement, the agency had been working with sector ministries to finalize the process.

According to Joekai, CSA has collaborated with institutions like the Ministry of Health to develop the framework and gather data to ensure the top-up process is carried out effectively.

"We are glad to report that, in addition to what employees are currently receiving, the Minister of Finance has allotted USD$8.8 million annually for this process, which will positively impact 5,612 employees in critical sectors," Joekai said.

He added that employees earning below the minimum wage will see their salaries increase to $150, with further adjustments made based on salary ranges for other personnel.

"The process has already been completed for the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, and the Liberian National Police" Joekai.said adding that as part of the salary top-up, the Ministry of Education will receive around USD$3.1 million annually to supplement existing compensation, benefiting approximately 9,515 employees, mainly teachers in various categories.

"The Minister of Finance has also allocated USD$900,000 for the Liberian National Police, which will affect about 4,656 personnel, including those earning $995. Additionally, the Liberia Immigration Service will receive USD$750,714, which will benefit around 200 officers within the service." He added

However, Joekai noted that adjustments are still pending for other entities, and The latter increase is specifically intended to support employees playing critical roles in the country's healthcare system.

Meanwhile, he says the government remains committed to improving the lives of its people, ensuring accountability and transparency in its actions,"

He concluded by emphasizing that any government official who does not align with this vision of accountability and integrity would be removed from office. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.