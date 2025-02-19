Rwanda, FAO Collaborate to Mitigate Methane Emissions in Agriculture, Livestock Sectors

Rwanda is taking a significant step in its climate action agenda with the launch of a new project aimed at mitigating methane emissions in the agriculture and livestock sectors, with the latter being the major contributor to the national balance (budget) of greenhouse gas emissions.

In collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), on February 18, the Rwandan government through its various institutions - Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) and Ministry of Environment (MoE) has initiated the "Foster Methane Mitigation in Agriculture and Livestock Sectors" project, underlining the country's commitment to sustainable agriculture and environmental protection.

Despite Rwanda's transition into a knowledge-based economy, agriculture remains fundamental to the country's economic stability.

As noted, the sector contributes 26 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs about 50 per cent of the labour force. Livestock production, a key component of this sector, plays a crucial socio-economic role, particularly for rural households, providing income and enhancing food security.

Since 2005, Rwanda has significantly modernised its livestock sector through various policies and initiatives aimed at increasing productivity. However, this rapid growth has also led to an increase in "greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions", particularly "methane", which is released through "livestock digestion and manure management."

As a signatory of the Paris Agreement and a member of the Global Methane Pledge, Rwanda has committed to reducing methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

The newly launched FAO-backed project seeks to develop a methane reduction strategy, focusing on cattle and small ruminants, while also promoting the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices.

Nomathemba Mhlanga, the FAO Representative ad interim in Rwanda, expressed gratitude to the Government of Rwanda, in particular MINAGRI and MoE ,for their great collaboration and its proactive leadership in climate action, particularly in the livestock sector.

"We are gathering at a critical juncture for agrifood systems and climate action in Rwanda. The livestock sector, particularly, plays a vital role in both. The livestock sector is not just responding to the climate challenge - it's actively positioning itself as part of the solution," she noted during the project's launch.

Nomathemba urged that "it's important to recognise the urgency of addressing methane emissions within livestock systems, which contribute about 32 per cent of total anthropogenic methane emissions. Methane is a highly potent greenhouse gas, but because it is short-lived in the atmosphere, action to reduce methane emissions can have a rapid impact on reducing global warming."

"Agrifood systems, in particular, livestock, are often perceived merely as a significant emission source, and can also produce offsets: capturing carbon in soils and vegetation, producing renewable energy and recycling inputs and outputs, while offering the opportunity for carbon markets," she explained.

"FAO will support the implementation of the Fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 5), aligned with Vision 2050 and NST 2, to build resilient agri-food systems, address climate change, enhance food security, and drive economic growth. I urge all stakeholders to expand climate-smart practices and technologies in livestock through ongoing development programmes," she added.

Sustainable farming practices to reduce emissions

Key strategies under the initiative include promoting zero grazing, hydroponic farming, crop residue utilisation, artificial semen insemination, among others, to improve livestock productivity while reducing methane emissions.

Aimable Uwizeye, the Livestock Policy Officer in the Animal Production and Health Division at FAO, revealed that "livestock alone contribute to 32 per cent of methane emissions, with 28 per cent coming from enteric fermentation and the rest from manure management systems."

"In Rwanda, livestock is a major contributor to the national balance (budget) of greenhouse gas emissions," he noted.

"Therefore, Rwanda has engaged in many programmes, especially by committing to addressing methane in livestock in particular. Thus, this project has come at the right time, aligning with the country's commitment to climate actions and objectives, particularly in mitigating methane [which can occur in the atmosphere for up to 12 years] from different sectors," he said.

The project also aims to scale up the use of "anaerobic digestion", of livestock manure to produce green energy, co-benefiting rural households.

Thadee Twagirimana, the Director General of Environment and Climate Change in the MoE, pointed out that Rwanda's population has seen a significant increase with an annual growth rate of 2.3 per cent whereby the economic development grew at 9.7 per cent in 2024. These are the key factors that play a role in increasing the demand for animal protein, which has led to a rise in livestock production and, consequently, the methane emissions associated with it.

"Our gathering today reflects our shared commitment to the sustainable transformation of the livestock sector - one that is more efficient, inclusive, and resilient. This transformation is crucial for advancing economic growth, food and nutrition security, and climate resilience in Rwanda," he added.

Implementation and expected outcomes

The FAO, in collaboration with MINAGRI and the MoE, will oversee the project's implementation. Key stakeholders, including local NGOs and farmer organisations, will play a vital role in ensuring its success.

The official launch workshop outlined several key objectives: Raising awareness among stakeholders [mostly farmers] about methane reduction strategies [methodologies], identifying roles and responsibilities for various actors in project implementation, and developing an annual action plan for the initiative.

Expected outcomes include strengthened inter-institutional collaboration, enhanced climate action strategies, and a comprehensive methane reduction roadmap aligned with Rwanda's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

A vision for a sustainable future

Olivier Kamana, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, said that this project aligns well with Rwanda's commitment to modernise the agrifood systems to enhance climate resiliency, increase productivity and contribute to economic growth in line with Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

He reiterated that the vision is to transition into a knowledge-based economy, the agriculture sector must play a big role in sustaining our economic growth.

"Methane emissions from livestock, particularly dairy, beef, and small ruminant systems, are a major source of greenhouse gases in Rwanda. Livestock stakeholders are encouraged to support this project, ensuring its success and alignment with the ongoing Rwanda Dairy Development Project 2," he said.