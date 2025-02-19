Zimbabwe: 9,527 Illicit Drug Offenders Arrested, 79 Bases Destroyed

A total of 9 527 people were arrested in the past five months for supplying and using drugs and substances, while 79 bases were destroyed, the government has said.

Zimbabwe is grappling with an alarming rise in drug and substance abuse cases, particularly among the youth.

As a result, President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year launched a multi-sectoral drug and substance abuse plan to fight the scourge.

Addressing the media during a post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said that through international law enforcement, three people were also arrested after they were found in possession of 23 kilograms of dagga.

"Cabinet wishes to advise the nation that during the period under review, 79 illegal drug bases were destroyed, with a total of 9 527 offenders arrested.

"Of this total, 616 were suppliers while 8 911 were end users.

"Collaboration with international law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of three people carrying 23 kilograms of dagga in Zambia.

"The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe conducted 117 inspections and closed five non-compliant premises," Muswere said.

As part of intensified efforts to end drug abuse, the government has also added drug and substance abuse awareness to the school curriculum.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has integrated drug and substance abuse into the school curricula, reaching 7,274,939 learners, while 62,656 students were engaged in prevention programmes through the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development," Muswere added.

The information minister also announced that three new rehabilitation centres were established in Victoria Falls, Harare, and Kwekwe.