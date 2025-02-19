Zimbabwe: Shut Up and Just Do the Work! Uebert Angel Tells Zanu-PF Faction Pushing for Extension of Mnangagwa's Term

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's ally Uebert Angel has criticised a faction within the ruling Zanu PF party that is pushing for the extension of the president's term limit beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms.

Zanu PF is currently divided, with one faction advocating for Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond the expiration of his current term, while the other insists on respecting the constitutional limits. These internal divisions have spilled into the public domain, fracturing the ruling party.

Several government ministers, including Jenfan Muswere, Daniel Garwe, and Tinoda Machakaire, are among those backing the move to disregard the constitution by allowing Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030.

In a recent sermon, Angel who is the Ambassador at Large to Europe and the Americas, condemned the calls by these cabinet ministers, describing them as retrogressive and damaging to Mnangagwa's reputation.

"We should be talking about targets for this road. Target next week. Target next week for this one. Target next week for that hospital. Target next week for this one.

"If the president has already said he is not interested in [extending his term], focus on when we are putting a road here. Some of these politicians are the ones that give good people bad names because they party at night, but we, the public, get the hangover."

"You don't have a place to stay. People are arguing over stupid things. Is it 2030? Is it 2033? Is it 2024? Shut up. Let's just do the work. I normally don't comment on this.

"Why do you speak for the man who has already said, 'I'm not going there. I'm not interested in that'? Just do your thing," said Angel.

Angel made headlines in 2023 following the release of Al Jazeera's Gold Mafia documentary which exposed him as a key player in the money laundering and gold smuggling syndicate. In the exposè he offered to assist undercover journalists pretending to be Chinese gangsters with money to launder.

"I look at the political dialogue in this country, where people are fighting. They are fighting. Who said he's going to 2030? Who said he's going to 2018? Who said he's going until 2033? From both sides, something is wrong," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While Muswere, Garwe, and Machakaire have been vocal in their push for the term extension, their performances in their respective ministerial roles have come under scrutiny for delivering lacklustre results.

Their calls also contradict Mnangagwa's public declaration that he will not run for the presidency in the next elections, scheduled for 2028.

However, Mnangagwa's refusal has been questioned, as he has not publicly rebuked the faction aligned with him.