Southern Africa: Government Approves Transfer of Zimbabwean Prisoners From SADC Countries

Zimbabweans serving prison sentences in SADC countries will complete their sentences back home following the government's approval of the ratification of SADC Inter-State Protocol on the transfer of sentenced offenders.

Under the protocol, Zimbabwe will also be able to send convicted offenders from neighbouring nations back to their home countries to complete their sentences.

Speaking during a post-cabinet briefing Tuesday, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the transfer will only happen after an agreement between the country where the person was convicted and their home country that will take over imprisonment.

"Cabinet received and approved the proposal for ratification of the SADC Inter-State Protocol on the transfer of sentenced offenders, as presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi, as Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

"On 18 August 2019, President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the SADC Inter-State Protocol on the transfer of sentenced offenders.

"The objective of the protocol is to facilitate the transfer of sentenced offenders from foreign territories they would be serving prison sentences, to enable them to serve the remaining sentences in their home countries.

"In terms of the protocol, the transfer of sentenced offenders may take place upon request and with the consent of the sentencing and the administering states," Muswere said.

The majority of foreign nationals arrested in Zimbabwe would be attempting to illegally cross to neighbouring South Africa for greener pastures with Zimbabwe serving as a key transit route.

As of October last year, Harare remand prison had illegal immigrants who had stayed in custody for over ten years awaiting deportation.

Immigration Chief Director Respect Gono last year told state-controlled media that as of September 2024, there were 368 jailed illegal immigrants, 274 were awaiting deportation, 61 were serving prison sentences and 33 were awaiting trial for various offences.