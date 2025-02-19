Liberia: Extortion, Others Hamper Trade At Loguatuo Border

Reports of extortion at the Loguatuo Border are said to be hampering the movement of goods and services as well as free movement of travelers between Liberia and La Côte d'Ivoire.

On a tour of the border recently, some of the traders and ordinary travelers raised concerns about alleged extortion practices by Ivorian customs authorities at the border, impacting the movement of goods and services between the two neighboring countries.

Even though the borderline is said to be booming with business and economic activities, the excessive levying of fees by Ivorian customs, particularly, is affecting profit margins for businesses.

Some of the traders highlighted hefty customs duties imposed by Ivorian customs authorities, where they are compelled to pass onto every business item they have, whether it is dry cow skin or petty goods.

"The payment of money on this route is too high, where we are compelled to pay money for each piece of dry cow skin," a lady, who asked to speak under condition of anonymity, told the Daily Observer in Loguatuo recently. "I am involved in the dry animal skin business."

She added, "We pay 1000 CFA (L$350) for each parcel on the Ivorian side. The extortion from the Ivorian security officers is really suppressing us. We barely make profit because of those monies taken from us illegally.'

Even though they complained about the high cost of customs duty on the Ivorian side of the border, they could not explain how the Liberian customs authority handled the duty collection on the goods like foodstuffs, including cow skin, pepper, groundnuts and others.

But at the time of this reporter's visit, there was some collection of fees ongoing for goods like pepper, meat products as well other smaller assorted goods on the porch of the Liberian Customs Building by officers in LRA vests.

The absence of formal customs collection processes along the route to Danane, an adjacent city in Ivory Coast, also contributed to traders facing multiple checkpoints with associated fees before crossing the border.

"Beside the goods, there is also extortion on the gates along the route to Danané, the city near the Ivorian border with Liberia, where you pay money at every checkpoint before crossing," said Miata, a petty trader.

The Liberia Immigration Service at the border indicated that complaints about high customs duties on the Ivorian side were beyond their jurisdiction since it pertains to another country's revenue policies.

"We heard about these complaints from traders, but we told them it is another country," Betty Benson, LIS Commander at the Luoguatuo Border, told the Daily Observer in a phone interview. Madam Benson was not present at the border when this reporter visited. She had reportedly gone on official duty elsewhere.

"The problem is we need more from the Ivory Coast than they need from us," she said.

The alleged extortion by Ivorian Security officers potentially challenges the principles of the ECOWAS protocol of promoting free movement of citizens within the region -- meaning that the difficulty encountered by Liberians contravenes the ECOWAS protocol.

Additionally, there has been a significant increase in the exportation of palm oil from Liberia to Ivory Coast, with large volumes leaving the country monthly. Traders prefer selling palm oil at the border due to efficient bulk transactions, despite concerns about revenue collection processes.

At the palm oil market in Loguatuo Town, thousands of five-gallon containers of oil were ready for exportation to the Ivory Coast.

Each five - gallon container of palm oil is sold to the Ivorian buyers for CFA 11000 or the Liberian equivalent L$4700 (approximately US$24).

"The reason we preferred selling palm oil at this border is because it is sold in bulk, compared to Liberia where it will take you a long time before selling at least 10 containers," said one Alice Peters, who is said to be a palm oil dealer.

"When we bring about 40 containers, everything will be purchased at the same minute, even if the profit is small, it can be much better than selling it small, small," she said.

But it is not clear whether the government is collecting the required revenue for the exportation of palm oil, something every authority could not comment on.

Ivorian buyers mentioned informal arrangements where fees are managed through drivers to streamline border crossing expenses.

However, one of the Ivorian buyers, only identified as A. Kpan, told this paper through interpretation that they are not paying direct duty to the custom as individuals, but the little they have is given to drivers to cover up all the expenses.

"It is an agreement between both authorities and the little collected fees can be given to the drivers to cover up the expense on both sides," she said.

Many, however, fear the palm oil export trend may impact local market supplies in Liberia, potentially leading to shortages and economic strains on citizens.

The issues raised underscore the complexities of cross-border trade dynamics and emphasize the importance of transparent customs processes and adherence to regional trade agreements for sustainable economic activities.