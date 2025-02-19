Mauritius: Mauritians Invited to Transform Their Innovative Ideas Into Impactful Projects

The Minister of Tertiary Education, Science, and Research, Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon, proceeded yesterday, in Ebène, with the launch of the National Innovator Hall of Fame 2025 competition to acknowledge outstanding local innovators. On the same occasion, a Call for Proposals was also launched to promote innovation in thematic areas .

Both initiatives, funded by the Mauritius Research and Innovative Council (MRIC), aim at encouraging all Mauritians with innovative ideas to participate and transform their concepts into impactful projects.

The Executive Director of the MRIC, Professor Theesan Bahorun, was also present at the event.

According to Minister Sukon, innovation concerns everyone, regardless of age or background. He urged the population to think differently in order to achieve impactful outcomes, and called upon everyone, from young aspiring innovators to seasoned entrepreneurs and retirees, to contribute their ideas.

With regard to the Call for Proposals, Minister Sukon indicated that the identified themes stemmed from consultations during 'Les Assises de la Recherche et de l'Innovation 2.0', held in January 2025. The themes are; Health Innovation, Financial Innovation, Creative Industry and e-Innovation, Precision Engineering and Manufacturing Innovation, and Rodrigues Innovation.

The Minister also outlined the funding options supporting this initiative. These are the Innovation Boost Grant which offers up to Rs 1 million for projects over a one-year period, and the Collaborative Research and Innovation Grant Scheme which provides up to Rs 5 million, with a matching contribution from the applicant, for projects with a maximum duration of two years.

In respect of the National Innovator Hall of Fame 2025, Dr Sukon pointed out that the competition would help trigger creativity, assess the level of innovation in Mauritius, and inspire the younger generation to embrace innovative thinking. He announced that the awards would be presented in several categories, namely best National Innovator for Small and Medium Enterprises, Individuals, Public Organisations, and Non-Governmental Organisations, as well as Best Innovator for Rodrigues and the Outer Islands.

The prizes for each category would be as follows: winners would receive Rs 75,000, while the runner-up would be awarded Rs 35,000, along with a trophy and a certificate. For the Rodrigues and Outer Islands category, the winner would receive Rs 50,000, and the runner-up would get Rs 25,000.

For his part, Professor Bahorun elaborated on MRIC's evolving role in driving national innovation. He explained that MRIC had continuously adapted to support research and development through strategic partnerships in various industries, and using matching grants to develop research across multiple sectors. He pointed out that while research and innovation were dynamic processes, the Council remained committed to financing projects aligned with evolving priorities of the country.