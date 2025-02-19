Sudan: Committee to Supervise Al-Burhan's Initiative On Supporting Families of Martyrs and IDPs

17 February 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, issued Monday a decision forming a committee to supervise the initiative of TSC President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to support the families of martyrs, the needy, and the displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the war, Headed by Minister of Defense and the Minister of Culture and Information as alternate chairman, and the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid as a member and rapporteur.

The initiative will be headed by the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Culture and Information as alternate chairman, and the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid as a member and rapporteur.

The membership of the initiative includes the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS), Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Finance and Economic Planning, Energy and Oil and Minerals, in addition to the Financial Advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Secretary-General of the Zakat Chamber, Director-General of the Martyr's Organization, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Central Intelligence Service, Military Intelligence, the Customs Authority and a number of businessmen and employers.

The committee will have a number of tasks and responsibilities that serve the interests of those affected by the war, and the initiative will be called "Hand in Hand" under slogan "Recovery of the Nation."

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.