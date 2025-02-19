Sudan: Committee to Supervise Al-Burhan's Initiative On Supporting Families of Martyrs and IDPs

Portsudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, issued Monday a decision forming a committee to supervise the initiative of TSC President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to support the families of martyrs, the needy, and the displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the war, Headed by Minister of Defense and the Minister of Culture and Information as alternate chairman, and the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid as a member and rapporteur.

The initiative will be headed by the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Culture and Information as alternate chairman, and the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid as a member and rapporteur.

The membership of the initiative includes the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS), Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Finance and Economic Planning, Energy and Oil and Minerals, in addition to the Financial Advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Secretary-General of the Zakat Chamber, Director-General of the Martyr's Organization, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Central Intelligence Service, Military Intelligence, the Customs Authority and a number of businessmen and employers.

The committee will have a number of tasks and responsibilities that serve the interests of those affected by the war, and the initiative will be called "Hand in Hand" under slogan "Recovery of the Nation."