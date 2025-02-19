Sudan: Jabir Meets Representatives of Unicef and Red Cross

Portsudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, met on Monday with representatives of the UNICEF and the Red Cross to discuss water issues.

Sheldon, UNICEF Director, explained, in a press statement, that the meeting discussed UNICEF's contributions in supporting drinking water stations and rehabilitating the water networks, in preparation to welcome back Khartoum citizens who were displaced due to the war.

He pointed out that the UNICEF and the Red Cross are working hand in hand in the issue of water, stressing that the two organizations are working in partnership with other agencies and organizations and some partners to ensure the supply of water to those in need.

For her part, the head of the Red Cross, Dorsa Nazmi, praised the meeting with TSC member, indicating that the Red Cross is working in partnership with UNICEF to fill the shortage of clean water that citizens suffer from.

She also said that the organization is ready to work with government institutions and other partners to establish drinking water networks and stations in Khartoum State.