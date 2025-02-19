Zimbabwe: Jalai Stays Put At Dynamos, Rewarded With Armband

Dynamos have rewarded Emmanuel Jalai for his loyalty to the club by appointing him as team captain for the 2025 season.

This was confirmed by the club on Tuesday via its social media handles.

Jalai is currently the longest-serving player at the club which he joined in 2019.

The 25-year-old defender was the only Dynamos player to make it on the 2024 Premier Soccer League calendar after a good outing which saw him getting several national team call-ups.

Dembare had a mass player exodus; more than 10 players left the team including last season's captain Frank Makarati who joined Tel One, industrious midfielder Donald Mudadi who went to Simba Bhora and Tanaka Shandirwa who is now at CAPS United.

Jalai's signature was being chased by several topflight league teams: Manica Diamonds, Simba Bhora and league newcomers Scottland, but the defender opted to stay at Dynamos.

The current team's head coach Lloyd 'Mablanyo' Chigowe signed him at the club in 2019 during his first stint as the team's gaffer.

Mablanyo is believed to have played a critical role for the right back to stay at the club following the expiry of his contract in December last year.

Although details of Jalai's new contract have not been revealed, the Warriors defender will lead the pack on Saturday when they face Simba Bhora in the Castle Challenge Cup match scheduled to be played at Rufaro stadium.