Kenya: DCI's Anti-Narcotics Unit Seizes Illegal Amphetamines At JKIA

Nairobi — Anti-narcotics officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have seized suspected amphetamines from a shipment destined for Australia at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday.

Amphetamines are stimulant drugs that speed up communication between the brain and the body.

Legal amphetamines are prescribed to treat conditions such as narcolepsy (a sleep disorder) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The DCI revealed that the discovery was made during a verification exercise at the DHL Cargo Shed in the cargo area.

"Tests on the whitish crystalline substance found stashed in the carton and wrapped in yellow cellophane tape tested positive for the highly addictive drug," stated the DCI.

The agency said the suspected stimulants, concealed in ten large candles and packed in a carton, originated from Bujumbura, Burundi.

The shipment was seized, and detectives have since launched further investigations to track down the traffickers.

There are both legal amphetamines (prescribed by a doctor) and illegal amphetamines.

The most potent form of the stimulant drug is crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ice).

Scientifically, long-term amphetamine use can damage the brain and cardiovascular system and may lead to psychosis, malnutrition, and erratic behavior.

Tuesday's seizure comes as the anti-narcotics teams within the directorate remain vigilant in their efforts to curb drug trafficking.