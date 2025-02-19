Ethiopia: Patriots Association Champions Negotiation, Dialogue

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Patriots Association President Lij Daniel Jote Mesfin has called upon the current generation to cultivate a culture of negotiation and dialogue as a means of peacefully addressing the nation's challenges.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Lij Daniel emphasized the importance of these practices, urging today's youth to draw inspiration from the country's patriotic forefathers/mothers.

He stressed the need to strengthen unity, not only during times of adversity but also in times of peace. He recalled the sacrifices made by numerous patriots throughout history to preserve Ethiopia's sovereignty and unity.

Commemorating Martyrs' Day, or 'Yekatit 12,' which marks the massacre of Ethiopians by fascist Italy, is crucial for this generation, he said. It provides an opportunity to learn from the bravery of their ancestors and fosters a spirit of hard work. Honoring the martyrs' legacy requires active participation in negotiations and dialogues to resolve the country's present-day challenges.

The President called on the government to increase investment in youth development, prioritizing education and empowerment to build a strong nation.

He emphasized the importance of focusing on technology transfer, artificial intelligence, and economic growth, encouraging young people to identify and pursue their goals and opportunities. He also cautioned against the negative influences of foreign pressures.

Lij Daniel noted that certain powers have attempted to manipulate Ethiopia, inciting internal conflicts and dividing communities.

He urged the current generation to be aware of these influences and to work towards maintaining peace and security throughout the country.