Africa: Saatm Poised to Boost AfCFTA, Intra-African Mobility - AU Commissioner

ADDIS ABABA — The African Union (AU) Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Amani Abou-Zeid (PhD), has highlighted the crucial role of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) in facilitating the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the movement of people across the continent.

Speaking at a press briefing during the 38th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly, Commissioner Amani noted the significant progress SAATM has made since its launch. She emphasized its potential to further integrate Africa through enhanced trade and transport connections.

Currently, 39 African countries have signed up for the project, demonstrating its growing momentum.

"I am pleased to announce that 39 African countries, representing approximately one billion people, have now joined the Single African Air Transport Market," stated Commissioner Amani. "This initiative aims to reduce travel costs and waiting times by almost 20 percent." She added that SAATM is becoming a cornerstone for facilitating AfCFTA and improving the mobility of people within Africa.

SAATM, a flagship project of the AU, seeks to create a unified air transport market in Africa. Once fully implemented, it will significantly liberalize air travel across the continent, contributing to the realization of the AU's Agenda 2063.

The project is designed to promote intra-regional connectivity by establishing a single, unified air transport market. This, in turn, will stimulate economic integration and play a pivotal role in achieving the goals of Agenda 2063.