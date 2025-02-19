Ethiopia: 'Bikat Youth Training Program' Creates Ample Jobs

ADDIS ABABA — In partnership with the Ministry of Labor and Skills (MoLS), the Addis Ababa City Administration has announced the remarkable success of the "Bikat Youth Training Program."

Over 13,731 young people have graduated from the program, with an impressive 99% securing employment.

The Addis Ababa City Administration Labor and Skill Bureau Head and Deputy Mayor Tiratu Beyene emphasized the city's commitment to job creation and addressing unemployment.

Over the past three years, the administration has collaborated with local and international development partners to provide short and long-term skills training. The Bikat program, a component of the Urban Safety Net program running from 2022 to 2026, aims to benefit 49,000 youth citywide. In total, over 100,000 jobs have been created in the last three years through these partnerships.

Tiratu highlighted the significant financial support from the World Bank and the city, noting that over 20,000 citizens have secured permanent positions through the past two rounds of training programs. He stressed the importance of public-private partnerships, acknowledging that the government cannot solely address the employment challenge.

MoLS Minister Muferiat Kamil affirmed the government's focus on ensuring project benefits reach citizens and its commitment to developing homegrown economic reforms. She mentioned the Urban Development Safety Net, implemented in 11 cities nationwide with support from development partners like the World Bank.

Mayor Adanech Abebie underscored the crucial role of youth in national development, celebrating the 13,731 graduates and their near-universal employment success. She emphasized the importance of skills-driven job creation for economic growth.

The city administration has also generated short and long-term employment for over 70,000 individuals through the corridor development project and other initiatives focused on improving livelihoods.

Ethiopia, Eritrea, , South Sudan, and Sudan World Bank Country Director Maryam Salim praised the Urban Productive Safety Net and Jobs Project, including the Bikat Youth Employment Program, for its transformative impact.

She highlighted the program's dedication to empowering youth and shaping Ethiopia's future. Maryam emphasized the multifaceted value of employment, extending beyond financial gain to encompass personal growth, community building, and economic development.

The World Bank has supported the Urban Productive Safety Net and Jobs Project since 2020, benefiting 1.7 million people. The Bikat program, a key component, aims to provide 62,000 youth across Ethiopia with initial work experience. The program, active in 11 cities, offers life skills training, apprenticeships, digital literacy training, and job search support. A childcare grant has also been introduced to enable mothers to fully participate.

Maryam concluded by reiterating the commitment to empowering young people and building a brighter future for Ethiopia. She encouraged the youth to embrace lifelong learning and leadership, recognizing them as the nation's change makers.