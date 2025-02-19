Ethiopia: ETT Plans Exporting Processed Coffee

ADDIS ABABA - Et-COFF TASTE TEST (ETT) has introduced the first modern coffee machine designed for producing and exporting value-added coffee beans.

Journalists from various media outlets visited the ETT center, located in Eri Bekentu in the capital, yesterday. During the visit, ETT Manager Aklesiya Solomon stated that her institute uses world-class technologies such as Nespresso capsules, Easy Serve Espresso (ESE), Dolce Gusto, K-Cup, and similar systems to provide value-added coffee to local and international markets, thereby enhancing the country's image.

She also mentioned that ETT is exploring new coffee market destinations in addition to exporting the product to major recipients.

Regarding job creation, she added that ETT employs over 100 people. Et-COFF occupies a five-story building that includes a coffee tasting system, a traditional coffee service, a showroom, a coffee exhibition area, restaurants, an art gallery, and a business center. The facility aims to reinvigorate the hospitality industry and boost tourism, according to the manager.

"Et-COFF is finalizing preparations to export coffee to various market destinations soon. Currently, it is supplying processed coffee and coffee machines to embassies, hotels, banks, airlines, ministerial offices, and NGOs," she noted.

Aklesiya further stated that Et-COFF supports coffee producers and fulfills its corporate social responsibility by sharing 10% of its total profit. Et-COFF believes that coffee traceability should extend from cultivation through the export process to ensure quality and competitive advantages.

She underscored that Ethiopia has been exporting raw and roasted coffee despite deriving insufficient benefits from the sector due to limitations in value addition. Therefore, Et-COFF is the first of its kind to utilize modern machinery and export value-added coffee.

At the ETT center, value-added coffees from various local origins are packaged in specialized sections, each highlighting the unique characteristics of the beans, with the goal of exporting them to various global markets. The Ethiopian Herald has learned that ETT will officially open tomorrow in the presence of senior government officials.