Liberia: Govt Process to Reclaim Putu Mountain From Russian Investors

19 February 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The government of Liberia, through the Executive Branch, has announced that the Liberian government has initiated process of terminating the Mineral development Agreement (MDA) signed between the government of Liberia and Severstal, a Russian-affiliated company, to reclaim ownership of the Putu mountain in Grand Gedeh, which is valued at about US$12 billion.

Putu Mountain comprises a significant iron ore resource area, particularly known for the Putu mine, which holds one of the largest iron ore reserves in the world, estimated at 4.5 billion tons of ore, with a 34.1% grade of iron metal.

The revelation on the reclaiming of the putu for subsequent update of the mountain was made by the acting Minister of the Ministry of justice, Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs, Cllr Charles Karmo; the chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Mr. Jeff Blibo and the minister of lands, mines and Energy, Mr. Wilmot Paye.

The trio made the announcement the announcement in today's session at the Executive pavilion in response to the communication from Grand Gedeh's District #1 Representative, Jeremiah Sokan, on the status of the iron ore asset.

Meanwhile, the House's plenary voted for the trio to update the Committee on Investment per the ongoing process to reclaim the mountain from the Russians, for a subsequent update to the full plenary.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.